Love shines bright at the Vancouver Pride Parade 

Thousands transformed downtown Vancouver and showed their love as they flaunted their pride at this year’s annual Vancouver Pride Parade.

The parade began at noon at Davie and Denman streets and travelled along Pacific Street to finish at Concord Pacific Place.

This Sunday’s free festival features drag performances, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, and more.

Here are a few of our favourite photos and videos from Pride so far this weekend:

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services showing off their brand new battery-electric fire truck. #VanPride pic.twitter.com/8CAfvxxKB2 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2024

Daily Hive headed to the parade to also find out what pride means to attendees. Check out what they said:



