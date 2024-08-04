EventsNews

Love shines bright at the Vancouver Pride Parade 

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 4 2024, 11:13 pm
Love shines bright at the Vancouver Pride Parade 
Arash Randjbar/Daily Hive

Thousands transformed downtown Vancouver and showed their love as they flaunted their pride at this year’s annual Vancouver Pride Parade.

The parade began at noon at Davie and Denman streets and travelled along Pacific Street to finish at Concord Pacific Place.

@freshdailyvancouver Happy Pride Vancouver 🌈💕 #Vancouver #VanPride ♬ original sound – Freshdaily Vancouver

Megan Devlin/Daily hive

This Sunday’s free festival features drag performances, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, and more.

Here are a few of our favourite photos and videos from Pride so far this weekend:

Arash Randjbar/Daily Hive

Arash Randjbar/Daily Hive

Arash Randjbar/Daily Hive

Arash Randjbar/Daily Hive

Arash Randjbar/Daily Hive

Arash Randjbar/Daily Hive

Daily Hive headed to the parade to also find out what pride means to attendees. Check out what they said:

@freshdailyvancouver We headed to the Vancouver Pride Parade to find out what pride means to attendees ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #VancouverPride #Pride2024 #LoveIsLove ♬ original sound – Freshdaily Vancouver


GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop