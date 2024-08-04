Love shines bright at the Vancouver Pride Parade 

Thousands transformed downtown Vancouver and showed their love as they flaunted their pride at this year’s annual Vancouver Pride Parade.
The parade began at noon at Davie and Denman streets and travelled along Pacific Street to finish at Concord Pacific Place.
@freshdailyvancouver Happy Pride Vancouver 🌈💕 #Vancouver #VanPride ♬ original sound – Freshdaily Vancouver
This Sunday’s free festival features drag performances, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, and more.
Here are a few of our favourite photos and videos from Pride so far this weekend:
Happy Pride, Vancouver! 🏳️🌈 #VanPride pic.twitter.com/OwfKkZS5Y0
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2024
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services showing off their brand new battery-electric fire truck. #VanPride pic.twitter.com/8CAfvxxKB2
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 4, 2024
Daily Hive headed to the parade to also find out what pride means to attendees. Check out what they said:
@freshdailyvancouver We headed to the Vancouver Pride Parade to find out what pride means to attendees ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #VancouverPride #Pride2024 #LoveIsLove ♬ original sound – Freshdaily Vancouver