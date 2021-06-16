Redesigned Bentall Centre plaza opens with giant LED mushrooms (PHOTOS)

Construction has reached completion on the renovations to the sunken bear pit plaza on the Dunsmuir Street side of Bentall Centre in downtown Vancouver.

The cascading water pool feature has been covered by a wooden platform to expand the hard, useable footprint of the plaza. Local landscape architectural firm Hapa Collaborative is behind the overall redesign.

The reimagined privately-owned public space, now called Dunsmuir Patio, is also defined by two programmable LED light installations produced by the special lighting designers at Tangible Interaction.

LED string lights have been suspended over the sunken portion of the plaza, but five permanent, nine-foot-tall, mushroom-like structures — an installation named Parasol — particularly provide the plaza with a unique sense of place.

Parasol’s metal structures offer shade for visitors during the daytime, while cycling LED illuminated animations provide the installation with a dynamic life at night. Each structure has 40 fins to mimic the underbelly of a mushroom.

“We are thrilled with the Parasol installation and we look forward to welcoming tenants and the public alike to enjoy them as part of our newly renovated Dunsmuir Patio,” said Chuck We, senior vice president of Western Canada for Hudson Pacific Properties.

“It is an exciting addition to the Bentall Centre campus and perfectly suited for this moment in time, creating a comfortable, spacious and beautiful space for visitors to safely reconnect with friends, family and coworkers outdoors.”

Dunsmuir Patio is just one of many components of Hudson Pacific Properties’ plans over the coming years to provide Bentall Centre with a complete revamp and expansion.

Other public realm improvements are currently underway adjacent to the sunken plaza, but the Los Angeles-based developer is also planning to redesign the complex’s underground retail and dining spaces and add 450,000 sq ft of office space onto the site.

Currently, Bentall Centre has 140,000 sq ft of ground level and underground retail and dining space, and 1.45 million sq. ft. of Class A office space spread over four towers, which were built between 1969 and 1981.

In 2019, Hudson Pacific Properties partnered with New York City-based Blackstone Property Partners to purchase Bentall Centre from Beijing-based Anbang Insurance Group Co. Ltd.

Just across the street, TransLink is planning a major capacity overhaul of SkyTrain Burrard Station that would relocate the Burrard Street entrance closer to Dunsmuir Street, and provide a major plaza expansion on the footprint of the the existing staircase and escalator.