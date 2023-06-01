Port of Vancouver CEO leaving organization after 14 years

Robin Silvester is leaving the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority after leading the organization for over 14 years.

He first became the president and CEO of the federal authority overseeing Metro Vancouver’s ports in 2009.

In a statement today, Silvester says he is looking for a new challenge and to make space for a new leader after the federal government’s recent environmental assessment approval of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project in Delta, which has been the port’s most important strategic priority over the last decade.

The port also notes that during Silvester’s leadership, over $1 billion of infrastructure upgrades have been performed, including the recent completion of the Centerm terminal expansion.

Over the same period, the port saw a 40% increase in international trade, further anchoring the Port of Vancouver as Canada’s largest port by a wide margin.

The port authority also oversees and operates the Canada Place cruise ship terminal, which is expected to see a record year for cruise passenger volumes in 2023.

“The port authority has a strong leadership team to lead it into the future, and I want to thank the entire port team for their contributions to our collective success,” said Silvester.

He will stay on to support a leadership transition, and the port authority’s board of directors will begin a global search for a new president and CEO.

Before his time with the Port of Vancouver, Silvester was the head of Australian-based engineering firm United Group Services.

“I want to thank Robin Silvester for his leadership over the last 14 years,” said Judy Rogers, chair of the port authority’s board. “Robin helped guide the port authority through a period of incredible growth and accomplishment, culminating with the recent federal environmental assessment approval of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.”