Vancouver Police search for driver connected to near fatal hit and run

A hit and run incident that put a pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries continues to be investigated by Vancouver Police who now know the make and model of the vehicle.

The hit and run took place in South Vancouver, in the busy intersection of Fraser Street and 41st Avenue.

A 30-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle travelling west. The impact resulted in serious head injuries.

The crash took place at around 6:30 am.

In a statement, the VPD suggests that a dark-coloured 2016 Mazda CX-5 was the vehicle the suspect was driving at the time of the incident. The driver fled west without stopping while the victim was rushed to hospital.

“The suspect vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“Investigators are also asking the driver of a black pick-up truck, who may have witnessed the collision, to contact police.”

VPD is also urging the driver of the CX-5 to “do the right thing and come forward.”

The victim is still in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Vancouver Police are hoping that anyone with dash-cam footage from the area will contact their VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.