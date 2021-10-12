Plea for witnesses after life-threatening hit and run in South Vancouver

A serious hit and run in South Vancouver has left one man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place at the busy intersection of East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, at 6:25 am on Tuesday morning.

Vancouver Police are investigating and are hoping witnesses who might have additional information will come forward.

The 30-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle that was travelling west. The impact resulted in serious head injuries.

Vancouver Police say the driver fled west without stopping; meanwhile, the victim is currently recovering in hospital.

“Although it’s early in the investigation, we believe the suspect’s vehicle is either a black pick-up truck or black SUV,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin. “We need anyone with information or dash cam footage to call police.”

Vancouver Police are hoping that anyone with dash-cam footage from the area will contact their VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.