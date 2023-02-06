Vancouver police investigating murder in Chinatown (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

There was a huge police presence in Chinatown Monday morning as officers responded to a homicide.

A deceased man’s body was found near West Pender and Carral Street shortly after midnight, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The force had few other details, saying the victim hasn’t been identified yet and no suspects have been arrested.

Ben Wilson was in the area around 3:20 am and tweeted photos of the emergency response, saying he saw a tarp and dozens of evidence markers at the scene.

#BreakingNews… (3:20am Monday 6 Feb.) A major police presence on Pender btwn Carrall & Taylor streets. Several blocks are taped off, police cars are everywhere, an ambulance remains, at least one tarp is up and there are dozens of evidence markers on the ground. #Vancouver 1/3 pic.twitter.com/tZtIdvcMwC — BEN WILSON (@BenWilsonThings) February 6, 2023

Police are asking anyone who has information about what happened to contact their homicide unit at 604-717-2500.