Vancouver police investigating murder in Chinatown (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Megan Devlin
Feb 6 2023, 5:00 pm
Vancouver police investigating murder in Chinatown
There was a huge police presence in Chinatown Monday morning as officers responded to a homicide.

A deceased man’s body was found near West Pender and Carral Street shortly after midnight, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The force had few other details, saying the victim hasn’t been identified yet and no suspects have been arrested.

Ben Wilson was in the area around 3:20 am and tweeted photos of the emergency response, saying he saw a tarp and dozens of evidence markers at the scene.

“Several blocks are taped off, police cars are everywhere, an ambulance remains,” he said on Twitter.

Police are asking anyone who has information about what happened to contact their homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

