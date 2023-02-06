Woman found dead, man injured after fire alarm pulled in Surrey apartment

A woman has been found dead and a man has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after firefighters in Surrey found them while responding to an activated fire alarm.

On Sunday, February 5, just after 6 pm, Surrey RCMP received a call that the two had been found in a suite in the complex near 149 Street and 102a Avenue in the Guildford area.

“Surrey Fire Service was on scene responding to a fire alarm and sprinkler activation in the building when they located the parties,” reads the release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which has now taken over the investigation.

Everyone in the building was forced to leave and all residents have been displaced for an undetermined amount of time.

Surrey Fire Services says despite the fire alarm being pulled and the sprinkler system activating, there was no fire.

IHIT and Surrey RCMP are currently in the evidence-gathering stage; however, it’s not believed that there is any ongoing risk to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].