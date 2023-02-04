Editor’s note: A video in this article contains homophobic language and might not be suitable for all readers.

After a young couple faced an onslaught of homophobia outside a SkyTrain station, the Vancouver Police Department says they have a suspect.

According to VPD, they identified a man who was recorded making offensive, homophobic, and racist comments.

Jamie Pine, 27, shared his story on social media and with local news media.

My boyfriend and I were chased off the Skytrain in Vancouver yesterday by this guy. It was extremely scary and a reminder that hate against us is alive and well.. and a bit drunk. pic.twitter.com/KAerD0Wysp — Jamie Pine (@jamiepine) January 31, 2023

According to Pine, who spoke with Daily Hive following the incident, the altercation began after a man saw him and his partner sitting close by on the SkyTrain. In the video, Pine says that the man was watching him and his boyfriend for the entire journey, “just standing over us.”

When they left the train, the man followed them, yelling homophobic slurs.

“I was preparing to run or be physically assaulted. I actually apologized to him at first, not that I was in any way actually sorry. I just wanted to de-escalate and get away,” said Pine.

VPD launched an investigation on Tuesday, and a 34-year-old Chilliwack resident turned himself in to VPD Hate Crimes investigators on Thursday morning.

He was arrested for his role in the alleged crime and an unrelated firearms offence. His identity has not been revealed because no formal charges have been laid yet, but he’s due in court on March 29.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.