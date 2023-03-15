Vancouver Police Department hiring civilian staff and some jobs pay six figures

Interior of the VPD building at 3585 Graveley Street (MCW Group/Shutterstock) | The exterior of the VPD headquarters at 2120 Cambie Street (Daily Hive)

If you’re interested in working in law enforcement, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is looking to fill civilian staff positions.

Civilian staff work alongside police officers and in some cases, the jobs don’t require employees to have significant work experience.

“Our benefits and our wellness programs support our staff with the unique challenges of working in policing,” the career posting reads. “We take care of our people so they can take care of others.”

Below are the five postings, two of which don’t require much work experience to be considered:

This position will require the hired on-call and temporary clerical workers to join the VPD’s “casual pool.”

“Casual pool team members fill on‐call and temporary clerical positions made vacant due to illness, vacation, or special workload needs. These on‐call and temporary assignments vary in length and may include administrative duties, data entry tasks, and customer service. The majority of these positions are unionized,” the job description reads.

If you are more interested in a full-time job, the police department adds there is opportunity for casual pool employees to find full-time employment.

“While others enjoy the flexibility and variety of temporary work and remain long‐term as casuals.”

Flexibility is a requirement for this position.

“Assignments may be offered on short notice and there may also be periods of time when no assignments are available. The flexibility to report for a variety of shifts, including nightshift, weekends and statutory holidays, is preferred.”

Candidates must have customer or public service experience, cash-handling experience, and Canadian citizenship or permanent resident status.

“Grade 12 completion supplemented by commercial training in an office environment,” the posting adds.

The pay ranges from $26.87 to $34.23 per hour.

“Casual employees will also receive a percentage in lieu of all benefits.”

For $26.87 to $31.56 an hour, the VPD is looking to hire a temporary full-time audio transcription clerk.

This employee will be responsible for producing transcripts that are verbatim from digital audio files. This staff member will be given transcription software and equipment.

The employee will be hired until approximately July 26 but, the VPD added, “Assignment may be extended or reduced for operational reasons or due to circumstances that could not be foreseen at the time of posting.”

A Grade 12 education is needed alongside being able to type a minimum of 60 words a minute, as well as good hearing and attention to audio detail.

The VPD is also recruiting a security analyst, crisis response worker and buyer.

However, these positions are ones that require much more work experience and education.

All three postings pay significantly well.

The posting for the security analyst lists the largest annual income of the latest vacant jobs, with an annual salary of $102,256 to $127,830.

For more information about these job postings, visit the VPD’s Civilian Careers page.