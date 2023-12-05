Vancouver Police cruiser driving wrong way narrowly escapes collision
A Vancouver man said he and his wife are shaken up after a police cruiser driving in the wrong direction nearly collided with his vehicle.
Edward Bhang said he was crossing a Burrard Street intersection around 12:30 am Sunday when a Vancouver Police vehicle along Dunsmuir Street was driving towards oncoming traffic.
In a video shared on Reddit, Bhang’s dash-cam captured the moment the vehicle nearly collided head-on but swerved away and set off its police lights.
“This cruiser came out of nowhere,” Bhang said. “At first, we thought maybe it was a drunk driver … because it’s a one-way street. I rarely see people going down like against traffic.”
Once Bhang realized it was a VPD vehicle, he said he was baffled.
“You’re a cop car and you don’t know the street [direction] and turn on the lights afterwards, trying to pretend you’re on official business. That doesn’t make any sense,” he said.
VPD Reckless driving almost caused a major collision
byu/Hw7umnix invancouver
Bhang described the moment as scary, adding his wife who was in the car at the time was particularly startled.
The Vancouver resident said he’s since filed a complaint with the Officer of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) of British Columbia.
Daily Hive has contacted the VPD and will update this article if a statement is received.
With files from Samantha Holomay