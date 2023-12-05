Vancouver Police cruiser driving wrong way narrowly escapes collision

A Vancouver man said he and his wife are shaken up after a police cruiser driving in the wrong direction nearly collided with his vehicle.

Edward Bhang said he was crossing a Burrard Street intersection around 12:30 am Sunday when a Vancouver Police vehicle along Dunsmuir Street was driving towards oncoming traffic.

In a video shared on Reddit, Bhang’s dash-cam captured the moment the vehicle nearly collided head-on but swerved away and set off its police lights.

“This cruiser came out of nowhere,” Bhang said. “At first, we thought maybe it was a drunk driver … because it’s a one-way street. I rarely see people going down like against traffic.”

Once Bhang realized it was a VPD vehicle, he said he was baffled.

“You’re a cop car and you don’t know the street [direction] and turn on the lights afterwards, trying to pretend you’re on official business. That doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Bhang described the moment as scary, adding his wife who was in the car at the time was particularly startled.

The Vancouver resident said he’s since filed a complaint with the Officer of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) of British Columbia.

Daily Hive has contacted the VPD and will update this article if a statement is received.

With files from Samantha Holomay