"Holy sh*t": Dashcam video shows wrong-way driver in Vancouver (VIDEO)

A dashcam video reveals the moment that a Vancouver driver can be seen headed towards oncoming traffic at Smithe and Burrard Street.

Daily Hive obtained footage of the incident from Instagram user @heeeydevon, where a driver of a white SUV can be seen heading in the wrong direction on Saturday, September 16, at 2:37 am. The driver who caught the incident on his dashcam immediately reported the driver to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

“I called it in and followed, however, VPD was busy tending to a fire call downtown,” he stated. “I proceeded to follow and instruct the operator where she was going until we hung up. I then continued following until we passed the RCMP, when I flashed my high beams and pointed out the driver where they stopped her.”

Watch the video below:

“Holy sh*t!” he exclaimed as the SUV suddenly swerves to avoid a merging traffic sign.

“If you’re going to follow, just do so at a safe distance, please,” advises a dispatcher on the phone.

In addition to driving on the wrong side of the road, the driver also appeared to be driving in the middle of the road and allegedly ran a red light.

The driver was then pulled over by a waiting RCMP vehicle by Tourmaline West Stadium.

Daily Hive has reached out to VPD for more information.