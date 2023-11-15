Officer’s eyes gouged as 100 cops descend on protest at Vancouver restaurant with Trudeau inside

Hundreds took part in a pro-Palestine protest in Chinatown on Tuesday night, and now the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is highlighting some of the incidents that took place, including an officer who had her eyes gouged.

The suspect involved in the eye-gouging altercation was a 27-year-old man from Coquitlam, who was arrested for assaulting a VPD officer. VPD says the officer was also punched in the face.

She received medical treatment for her injuries, and the VPD has recommended criminal charges against the Coquitlam resident.

Tuesday night’s protest occurred outside of a restaurant on Main Street where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining.

Trudeau was also swarmed by pro-Palestine protesters earlier while visiting Vij’s, an Indian restaurant in Vancouver.

Nearly 100 officers responded to the Chinatown location at approximately 10 pm as about 250 people surrounded the Main Street restaurant. Trudeau was escorted out of the restaurant as VPD officers helped control and disperse the crowd of protesters.

In a separate incident during the protest, a 34-year-old man from Vancouver was also arrested for obstructing police. He was later released from custody pending a further investigation.

#VPDNews: A 27-year-old man was arrested last night for assaulting a police officer, after approximately 250 protestors surrounded a restaurant on Main Street where the Prime Minister was dining. A second man was arrested for obstruction. https://t.co/Nf5MOXg0Ep pic.twitter.com/RIAzNkd2Ba — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 15, 2023

Footage from the eventful evening was shared on social media, showing Trudeau leaving Vij’s as protesters chanted at him.