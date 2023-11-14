Burnaby RCMP is sharing information about an incident that was caught on camera, showing officers using physical strikes to subdue a suspect.

Footage shared on TikTok relates to an incident on Monday, November 13, near Kingsway and McKay Avenue in the Metrotown area. The video shows officers kicking and kneeling on the suspect.

Burnaby RCMP says that around noon, a frontline officer was approached by a member of the public who reported that a man was “attacking people, walking into traffic and attempting to open doors of parked and moving vehicles.”

According to the RCMP, there was a 911 call reporting that someone with the same description was swinging a hammer at the same time.

Officers located the suspect, who demanded the officer’s firearm and rushed towards them, lunging at him in an attempt to disarm him.

The officer repeatedly yelled for the suspect to stop, but he actively resisted arrest and began to fight the officer.

“The officer and the suspect were struggling on the ground with a member of the public trying to assist the officer when additional Burnaby RCMP officers arrived.”

The RCMP says that the suspect did not comply with instructions, and officers used physical strikes and deployed a Taser, enabling them to take the man into custody.

Daily Hive contacted the Independent Investigations Office, which said it wasn’t investigating the incident.