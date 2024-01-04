WWE Money In The Bank is coming to Toronto this summer

WWE’s Money in the Bank is coming to Toronto for the first time this summer, and it’s got everybody saying “YEAH!”

One of the professional wrestling and entertainment behemoth’s marquee shows will be held at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, July 6.

The Premium Live Event is also the first time that Canada has ever hosted Money In The Bank. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open.

“Toronto is an amazing city with a passion for sports entertainment,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a release. “We’re excited to bring Money In The Bank to Canada for the first time, as we continue to lock down the most globally focused schedule in company history.”

Money In The Bank is a popular WWE stipulation event where six Superstars battle to earn a briefcase holding a contract for a championship match. The winner of both the men’s and women’s match can cash it in anytime within the next year at a time and place of their choosing.

In addition to MITB, WWE is presenting Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, July 5, and NXT Heatwave to town on Sunday, July 7. Stay tuned for more information about those events as well.

Which WWE superstar are you most excited to see in Toronto? Give us a “yeah” in the comments!

WWE Money In The Bank Toronto

When: July 6, 2024

Where: Scotiabank Arena – 40 Bay Street, Toronto

Tickets: Various prices. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open.