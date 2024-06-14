Vancouver Park Board rolls out new goose pooper-scooper

A new method to ensure you have a clean-ish spot to put your picnic blanket at some Vancouver parks and beaches is now rolling out.

We’ve been piloting our brand new goose pooper scooper at David Lam Park! 😀 Early results are promising and we’re focusing efforts on areas most affected by goose droppings. Learn more about how we’re managing geese in Vancouver ⬇️

https://t.co/lLnueFGUuP pic.twitter.com/he3iYkjSzY — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) June 13, 2024

While this technique might have many curious about its effectiveness, it’s not the only plan to reduce the impacts of these birds in the city. The Vancouver Park Board has established a Canada Geese Management Plan, which includes lots of different ways to keep these birds from further damaging the ecosystem, as well as making it downright unpleasant for park-goers.

The issue is not with the species itself; Vancouver has a high population of resident geese, aka those who don’t leave and return like they are supposed to. This has made the board concerned that their population will simply keep expanding. Plus, geese have attacked humans and other animals.

Other than cleaning up after them, the board is exploring hazing and scaring techniques used in other cities, including the Goosinator.

