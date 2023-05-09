Bring in the Goosinator! Vancouver's $375K battle against Canadian geese (PHOTOS)

The Vancouver Park Board passed a motion to explore more ways of cracking down on the explosive Canada goose population in the city’s parks, and it comes with a hefty price tag.

The board voted to ask the City of Vancouver to fund a $275,000 to $375,000 proposal, which includes management options for the growing population of geese.

Among the options is bringing in the “Goosinator.” The machine is used by the City of Denver to chase geese using a remote control from areas where they have a high impact.

“To be effective on Denver’s very large goose population, two Goosinators would have to be deployed twice per day, four to five times per week in combination with landscape modification,” the report reads in part.

There is already a plan in place to keep the numbers down through the city’s egg-addling program but a recent study revealed that it’s getting worse, as anyone who struggles to find a spot to lay their picnic blanket down at Stanley Park can attest to.

The problem is that Vancouver’s population of non-migratory Canadian geese is growing by about 18% per year. In 2022, there were about 2,000 geese. That could grow to as much as 10,000 by 2030.

“The resident goose population is introduced and distinct from native, migratory geese. Their primary impacts include damage to infrastructure and sensitive ecosystems like shorelines and native plantings, and high-density fecal matter on beaches, pathways and grass, which impact the use and enjoyment of green spaces across the city,” the report said.

“In recent years, the presence of geese on sports fields like at Carnarvon and Connaught Parks has caused additional concerns for park users.”

The new strategy aims to stabilize population growth over the next 5-10 years but it does not come cheap.

“An estimated ongoing operating cost of $275,000 to $375,000 is required to

implement the Canada Goose Management Plan, dependent upon the Management Scenario applied. As the funding is not available within current budgets, the funding to implement this plan will be pending Council approval as part of the 2024 Operating Budget process,” the report said.