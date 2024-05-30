It wasn’t the first time Glenn Dreger had spotted something that stood out from the rest in BC’s wilderness. The dog-like, strangely white, and shaggy creature had crossed his path a few times while Dreger had been photographing birds, and last week, when he spotted it again, it confirmed his suspicions. He was looking at a rare albino coyote, an almost myth-like animal and local semi-secret.

“The first time I saw it, I was aware that it existed because a local lady had taken a picture of it and posted it in our local community news group… Then, later that Fall, I saw this white dog running away from an abandoned homestead, and I [thought], ‘Somebody’s lost their dog,’ and then I realized it was the white coyote, but by that time, it was gone. And then another time, maybe a year later, I saw it again, but it was a long way away up on a hillside, but it seemed to hang out in the same general area.”

He was out in the Thompson-Okanagan Region last Sunday when he was finally lucky enough to get his third chance — and a photo. He was taking part in a local photography competition in the North Shore of Kamloops against the South Shore to see who could identify the most species of birds in the day when he stumbled upon the coyote instead of the sought-after horned lark.

“My reaction was a bit of a surprise,” he told Daily Hive Thursday.

“The coyote was in the brush on the side of the road with the grasses about 30 yards away, and it immediately bolted and headed for the hills, but it ran hard for 200 yards, and then it stopped, and by that time I had my truck turned so I could take a photo out the window… the coyote stopped and looked back at me, and I got a few photos,” Dreger said.

A white coyote or a true albino animal?

True albino coyotes are extremely rare, and research on them is few and far between. According to a 1947 study out of the US, these animals are only found about once in every quarter million captured and are categorized as pure white, with pink paws, eyes, and foot pads.

“Albinism is the result of cells that can’t produce melanin, the pigment needed to colour skin, scales, eyes and hair. This genetic condition gets passed to offspring when both parents carry the recessive gene,” the Iowa Department of Natural Resources explains online.

The Spirit Bear, BC’s official mammal, is often confused for an albino. However, the bears have a pigment in their skin and eyes that disqualifies them from being true albinos.

They are black bears with white or creamy fur, and the North American Bear Centre says that is “the result of a double recessive gene unique to this subspecies. A single nucleotide replacement in the melanocortin-1 (Mc-1r) receptor portion of that gene causes it to produce adenine rather than guanine. When both parents contribute this recessive gene, the result is white fur.”

Another person suggested that the coyote is a leucistic animal, which is also not a true albino, although it may look that way. They are also not as rare.

“Leucism causes white coloration, white patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. Leucism is also discernible from albinism because leucism does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes,” the US National Park Service explained.

Dreger says it was the eyes that confirmed it for him.

“I noticed that the coyote squints, and I have a feeling that… is because there’s no pigment in his eyes, and the light is hard on him,” he said.

Some have argued that the coyote is simply a hybrid of a dog and a coyote, but Dreger is not convinced.

“Some people have suggested that this is a coydog; it’s a cross between a Great Pyrenees and a coyote, but it’s got a pink nose; it’s got pink eyelids. Some of the photos that I’ve got, I can sort of get a glimpse of pink in the eyes itself. So, if it was a cross between a Great Pyrenees and a coyote… it would have a black nose. It definitely shows all the signs of being an albino.”

The location remains a secret

He shared the photo online and instantly saw a massive reaction from locals and other animal lovers.

“Beautiful animal,” one person wrote on the photo.

“Wow, how unusual. It’s done well to grow up with that coloration (or lack thereof..)!” another expressed on Facebook.

But many others shared another kind of message.

“Stay safe little one,” many people expressed.

Many of them were concerned that the animal was at risk because of the photo and urged him not to reveal the exact location, which he has done, even with Daily Hive. While coyotes can legally be hunted in BC, hunters are limited to certain months and certain areas only, and right now, it’s open season.

“I think people are concerned that hunters will shoot it just to have the hide on their wall,” he said. “My feeling is that the majority of hunters are very ethical people, and they would see this as a unique animal that is better out in the grasslands than hanging on their wall.”

Adding that, the chances of someone actually spotting it are low, even if they go to that spot hoping to see it. Plus, Dreger said the spot itself isn’t open to the public, “It’s on private land, they would have to have permission.”

Others, like researchers from the US, have also expressed interest in coming to BC and learning more about the coyote. However, he has declined to share the location even with them but was generously open to folks using his photo for the research.

Behind the photo

Dreger is an amateur but very dedicated photographer and moves throughout the province depending on the season to catch the perfect shot, typically of birds.

The retiree is also unique in the way he photographs animals. He isn’t able to walk, and he has modified his vehicle and equipment for his abilities. When he isn’t in his vehicle, he takes photos from his wheelchair or motorized scooter.

“[I also] have very little strength, and so I have trouble holding up a big lens. But I … spent a lot of money buying a 500-millimetre lens that only weighs seven pounds, and so I can handle that one okay. So my camera gear has to be a little bit different, not a lot.”

The lens is probably a big purchase for the average photographer, but for the pros, a $12,000 Canon lens price tag isn’t as shocking, especially because of features like a greater depth of field and the assurance that his photos will work out.

He is so passionate about his art that he even pauses the interview when a hummingbird flies into his eyesight, proving his point to always be ready.

“Make sure your camera and whatnot is more or less set for the conditions that you’re in, and so it was set that way, and it’s got to be handy in your vehicle… I fully believed that [the pictures] would be okay.”

“Always expect the unexpected,” Dreger said.