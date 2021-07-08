If you’ve been counting down the days until you can legally enjoy an alcoholic beverage at a Vancouver park, the wait is finally over.

The Vancouver Park Board has announced an official launch date for its new Alcohol in Parks Pilot.

The idea of allowing alcohol in Vancouver parks has been in development for more than two years, starting with feasibility studies in late 2018.

Early last month, the Park Board enacted a bylaw that would allow staff to launch the program — but they needed the provincial government to make an amendment to the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

Enjoy a drink responsibly in 22 parks across the city this summer! The new Alcohol in Parks Pilot, allowing public consumption of alcohol in select Vancouver parks, launches July 12. For locations and full details visit: https://t.co/MCSMfq4pzJ pic.twitter.com/jpf3wwS1Xg — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) July 7, 2021

The pilot officially launches on Monday, July 12, and will run until October 11, 2021. Public alcohol consumption will be permitted at 22 parks. Each park will have designated areas for consumption between the hours of 11 am and 9 pm.

According to the City of Vancouver, the pilot was created to provide more outdoor spaces for social connectivity, respond to the needs of residents in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and test and monitor the potential impacts of alcohol consumption in parks.

“Within these designated drinking sites, people can bring and enjoy their own alcoholic beverages,” the City of Vancouver website reads. “Please remember to drink responsibly, be respectful of other park users, and dispose of waste correctly.”

The 22 Vancouver parks where public alcohol consumption will be permitted are as follows: