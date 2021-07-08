FoodNewsBoozeFood NewsUrbanized

22 Vancouver parks you can legally drink booze in next week

Jul 8 2021, 9:56 am
Two people holding beer bottles in a park (Shutterstock).

If you’ve been counting down the days until you can legally enjoy an alcoholic beverage at a Vancouver park, the wait is finally over.

The Vancouver Park Board has announced an official launch date for its new Alcohol in Parks Pilot.

The idea of allowing alcohol in Vancouver parks has been in development for more than two years, starting with feasibility studies in late 2018.

vancouver park

A timeline of Vancouver developing and launching a program to allow for alcohol consumption in select parks (City of Vancouver).

Early last month, the Park Board enacted a bylaw that would allow staff to launch the program — but they needed the provincial government to make an amendment to the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

The pilot officially launches on Monday, July 12, and will run until October 11, 2021. Public alcohol consumption will be permitted at 22 parks. Each park will have designated areas for consumption between the hours of 11 am and 9 pm.

According to the City of Vancouver, the pilot was created to provide more outdoor spaces for social connectivity, respond to the needs of residents in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and test and monitor the potential impacts of alcohol consumption in parks.

“Within these designated drinking sites, people can bring and enjoy their own alcoholic beverages,” the City of Vancouver website reads. “Please remember to drink responsibly, be respectful of other park users, and dispose of waste correctly.”

The 22 Vancouver parks where public alcohol consumption will be permitted are as follows:

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Collingwood Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in David Lam Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Fraser River Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Granville (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Harbour Green Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Kitsilano Beach Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Langara Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Locarno Beach Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Maple Grove Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Memorial South Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Memorial West Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park board alcohol

New Brighton Park will have three areas designated for the alcohol consumption pilot (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Pandora Park’s area was revised to create distance from an area of the park frequented by families with young children (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Queen Elizabeth Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Riverfront Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Robson Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Rupert Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Stanley Park Southwest (Vancouver Park Board).

Vanier Park’s zone was adjusted to create distance from the freshwater pond (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

Permitted areas of consumption in Volunteer Park (Vancouver Park Board).

vancouver park alcohol

