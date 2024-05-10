“Only magic”: Artist defies gravity with stacked rocks at English Bay

Magic or mere mastery?

Along the shores of English Bay, John Shaver’s mesmerizing rock formations defy gravity, beckoning passersby to ponder the secrets behind his skillful stacks.

Devoting countless hours to delicately stacking rocks along the seawall, each one balanced atop the other with precision, he crafts what has become a renowned seaside rock collection.

“It’s always like a conversation with the rocks where you sort of listen, and it listens to you and understands what you want. You understand what it wants, and then, eventually, we come to an agreement,” said Shaver in an interview with Daily Hive.

For years, the local legend has been honing his craft of rock balancing, with English Bay serving as his cherished open-air gallery. Look for him just beyond English Bay, near Second Beach along the seawall, where his sculptures come to life.

“I like watching people’s reactions mostly. So it’s kind of like an artist sitting back and watching people enjoy the art,” said Shaver.

From a distance, the sculptures resemble still birds watching the waves, but a closer look reveals the gravity defying act of rocks balancing.

“The rocks I pick are for silhouettes of birds because I try to make my work look like birds from a distance,” said Shaver.

Shaver’s mastery lies in his unique understanding of the shape, texture, and essence of each stone, enabling him to stack them in a mere 5 to 10 seconds. He describes the phenomena akin to fitting two puzzle pieces together, held in place through one part friction and one part “magic.”

“Everybody was saying that it’s impossible what he was doing. And he said, ‘I’m doing this to remind you that anything is still possible,’” recalled Shaver.

In his early years of stacking, Shaver preferred to stand back and watch as people stared in awe of his work, simply revelling in their appreciation for his art. He says his goal was to ensure people knew that the impossible was still possible.

Rock stacking raises fishy concerns

While rock stacking can be viewed as a beautiful and meditative process for some, marine experts warn of the potential impact it has on sea life.

“Rocks represent homes. Rock stacking has the potential to be detrimental to sensitive ecosystems,” said Sydney Dixon, the Marine Specialist at PacificWild in Victoria, BC.

Dixon said that stacking rocks can displace fish and insects from their original habitat and home, especially in wetland environments, leaving them vulnerable to predators and outside conditions.

“For the rocks that are home to those insects which are removed, those animals can potentially desiccate in the sun if they’re exposed. Or again, they could be more sensitive to predation because, of course, they’re under there to hide from predators as well,” said Dixon.

English Bay is a saltwater region home to small crabs and sand fleas that burrow themselves under rocks as a home. Displacing their habitat can have a lasting impact on their longevity, said Dixon.

Many ocean conservationists are also using TikTok to raise awareness, urging people who encounter stacked rocks along the coast to kick them over and return them to their original positions near the water.

One user reminds the public to actively respect the “leave no trace” principle when visiting oceans and rivers. He stressed the importance of minimizing one’s impact on these fragile ecosystems by not leaving any traces of their presence behind.



Though Dixon acknowledged that rock stacking can be very beautiful and meditative to some, she emphasized the importance of using a holistic approach and being mindful of everything that lives there.

“It’s just about being mindful of minimizing our disturbance in an already very human-disturbed world,” said Dixon.

Despite marine life concerns, Shaver says the reception to his artwork has been good.

“Generally, all of it is pretty good,” said Shaver. “A couple people don’t know what I’m doing; gluing it or whatever. But if they read my sign, they realized quickly it’s no glue.”

Shaver has a sign set up describing his work and directing people to his website and social media. Additionally, he welcomes donations, recognizing their vital role in sustaining his artistry. He says the sign helps generate traffic to his website, where he promotes and sells his paintings.