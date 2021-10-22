Shop vintage opera costumes at this Halloween pop-up shop

Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume that no one else will be wearing on October 31?

The Vancouver Opera’s #VOSale is an extensive costume and prop sale happening this weekend, October 23 and 24. You can find exquisite costumes, specialty items, and stage-worthy party décor.

Expect to shop from vintage treasures, shoes, clothes, fabrics, and costumes. If you’re the creative type to build your own costume, then you can fill a bag with fabrics and trim that you can use to style your own Halloween look.

Make sure to have your vaccine passport ready to present. Purchases can be made by credit or debit only.

Vancouver Opera prop and costume sale

Address: Vancouver Opera Rehearsal Hall – 1955 McLean Drive

Dates: Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm