Vancouver Olympic Cauldron being relit to honour start of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron will be relit to mark the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The symbolic lighting will be held on Tuesday, and the Cauldron will be lit from 6 to 9 pm. A special ceremony will be hosted to honour the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games and celebrate Team Canada’s achievements during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The ceremony will be free to attend and will include members from Team Canada, including Alannah Yip (Sport Climbing), Evan Dunfee (Athletics, Race Walk), Lisa Roman (Rowing), Maxwell Lattimer (Rowing), and Madison Mailey (Rowing).

In addition to the Cauldron lighting, BC Place will also light up with a special “Maple Leaf illumination” to mark the start of the Games.

“The Olympics and Paralympics are the pinnacle of sport,” The Honourable Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport, says in a statement. “On behalf of Premier John Horgan and our entire government, we wish the best of luck to every member of Team Canada headed to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic and, in particular, the athletes with B.C. connections.”

“You are truly an inspiration to us all, and we can’t wait to cheer you on as you make your mark and go for the gold.”