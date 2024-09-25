Are we still hip? Vancouver left off coolest neighbourhoods in the world list

Are we no longer… cool? A new ranking of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world was recently published, and we’re sad to say that Vancouver has been left off the list yet again.

Time Out has included Vancouver in its coolest neighbourhoods list in past years. This is the second year in a row that an area in our city has not been listed.

Vancouver was last featured on the list in 2022, when the bustling neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant earned a spot.

Only one Canadian neighbourhood was named this year — the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Henri. This area was listed in the 13th spot out of 38 neighbourhoods.

Saint-Henri caught people’s attention for its attractive food scene, prime location by the Lachine Canal, and adventure sports scene.

The top three coolest neighbourhoods this year were Notre-Dame-du-Mont in France, followed by Mers Sultan in Morrocco and Pererenan in Indonesia, according to Time Out.

If it is any consolation, when it came to the 30 coolest streets in the world, Time Out did mention Vancouver’s Commercial Drive, which ranked highly at number five.

Time Out celebrates how Commercial Drive has remained “defiantly” unchanged in a city that seems to be ever-evolving.

What Vancouver neighbourhood do you think should have made the list? Let us know in the comments below.