Aurora between rainstorms dazzles lucky Vancouverites (PHOTOS)

Some Vancouverites who stayed up late Sunday night into the wee hours of Monday morning were rewarded with an epic view of the northern lights over the city.

It rained much of Sunday and was raining again Monday morning, but at some point overnight the clouds cleared just enough to reveal skies illuminated green from the aurora.

“Last night was magical,” photographer Barbora Kyselicova said on Instagram. “I love Vancouver and our lifestyle.”

A Reddit user captured a photo of the aurora from Spanish Banks just after 2 am and reported the aurora was “faintly visible” to the naked eye — but a camera got a better shot.

“I honestly would have missed it if it wasn’t for the folks in the car beside me who sprinted from their car to the beach in excitement,” the user said.

Solar activity Sunday meant the aurora forecast that evening was promising, but the thick clouds meant many people didn’t think they’d be able to see it. Turns out those who were determined — and didn’t care about losing sleep — were rewarded for their efforts.