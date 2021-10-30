Vancouver is getting a crystal clear night to watch the Northern Lights

Will you be staying up late or waking up early to try and catch a glimpse? The weather forecast in Vancouver is predicting crystal clear skies ahead of forecasted northern lights.

Mid-October, the lights made a rare appearance in the city much to the delight of photographers and stargazers.

Now, the geomagnetic storm watch issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling for the aurora to make an appearance between October 30 and 31.

A CME associated with Thursday’s solar flare is expected to reach earth tomorrow. A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday and Sunday, and may drive the aurora over the Northeast, to the upper Midwest, to WA state. Check https://t.co/WeNidVVNv6 for updates. pic.twitter.com/GOvR3a8AJX — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 29, 2021

We are awaiting the arrival of a coronal mass ejection launched by an X1 solar flare that took place two days ago. The solar plasma cloud should arrive within the next 6 to 18 hours. A strong G3 geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for today, 30 October and tomorrow, 31 October. pic.twitter.com/23b1wBezRv — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) October 30, 2021

In Vancouver, the weather should be perfectly clear to catch sight of anything taking place in the skies, according to the forecast from Environment Canada.

Expect to bring warm clothes with you because the temperature will dip down to 2°C in the evening on Saturday, October 30.

There were some disappointed Vancouverites in the early morning hours of October 30 who flocked to the city’s view points but didn’t manage to see the aurora.

Still, there’s hope that it could appear in the early morning hours of on Halloween.