Vancouver is getting a crystal clear night to watch the Northern Lights

Oct 30 2021, 10:26 pm
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

Will you be staying up late or waking up early to try and catch a glimpse? The weather forecast in Vancouver is predicting crystal clear skies ahead of forecasted northern lights.

Mid-October, the lights made a rare appearance in the city much to the delight of photographers and stargazers.

Now, the geomagnetic storm watch issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling for the aurora to make an appearance between October 30 and 31.

In Vancouver, the weather should be perfectly clear to catch sight of anything taking place in the skies, according to the forecast from Environment Canada.

Expect to bring warm clothes with you because the temperature will dip down to 2°C in the evening on Saturday, October 30.

There were some disappointed Vancouverites in the early morning hours of October 30 who flocked to the city’s view points but didn’t manage to see the aurora.

Still, there’s hope that it could appear in the early morning hours of on Halloween.

