Southern resident killer whale calf spotted near Vancouver Island

Exciting news for whale enthusiasts and anyone who loves adorable baby animals (so, basically everyone): a new southern resident killer whale calf was born!

The newest member of L Pod, known as L128, was spotted cruising through Pacific Northwest waters with its mom, L90, still with its “fetal folds,” which, according to whale experts, means the little one is less than a week old.

This birth brings the southern resident killer whale population up to 75, a number that’s far too low for comfort, but still, gives reason to celebrate.

L128 and its mom were seen swimming solo, away from the rest of the pod, which isn’t too unusual for new moms getting in some quality bonding time.

The Center for Whale Research (CWR) shared the news online and provided an update.

“We can also confirm that the calf is nursing and moving normally,” said the CWR. It added, “We will continue monitoring Mom and the calf while they are in the area.”

L90 and L128 were first spotted on Sunday, September 15, off the coast of Sooke, and later along the west side of San Juan Island. Researchers were able to capture distant photos and aerial footage during the encounter and confirmed that mom and baby were both doing well.

The Center for Whale Research will keep a close eye on the little one and provide updates.

Welcome to the world, little whale wonder!