"Fell short": Vancouver naturopath suspended for not detecting patient's tumour

A Vancouver naturopath has been temporarily suspended from practicing following a patient’s complaint about a tumour.

According to a statement from the College of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia (CNPBC), Dr. Jordan Atkinson, ND, consented to a 16-day suspension.

He has also consented to a fine of $5,000 and has agreed to “make reasonable efforts” to ensure his patients “understand the treatment plan and provide informed consent.”

The reasons for the suspension and fine are related to a patient Atkinson was treating. That patient filed a complaint in 2018 after being treated by Atkinson between March 13 and November 20, 2017.

A CNPBC report states that the patient in question was being treated for hemorrhoids and visited Atkinson for several appointments over four months.

Later, a different medical practitioner diagnosed the patient with a rectal tumour.

That discovery prompted the complaint by the patient, who claims that Atkinson failed to detect the tumour because he didn’t “perform a competent examination.”

While Atkinson disputed that claim, he admitted that he didn’t fully document his findings in the patient’s medical records.

“The Inquiry Committee is therefore of the view that Dr. Atkinson’s treatment of the patient fell short of the standard of practice required of a naturopathic doctor in these circumstances. The College is satisfied that the terms of this consent order will protect the public by raising public notice of this serious matter, and by reinforcing the standards of practice that apply to naturopathic doctors.”



You can read the full report on the CNPBC website.