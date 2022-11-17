Vancouver family donates $5M to research one of the deadliest forms of cancer

It’s World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and it is an emotional one for many who have suffered a loss as a result of the deadly disease, but one family is taking their grief and creating hope for the future.

The Hager family announced Thursday they are donating a record $5 million to pancreatic research in memory of Bob Hager, co-founder of the Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management firm in Vancouver.

The donation also serves as a way to mark Pancreas Centre BC’s 10-year anniversary, which was created with Hager’s help following his terminal diagnosis in 2011, the BC Cancer Foundation and VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation said in a joint statement.

“Bob was determined to set up a pancreatic research and care initiative to help save others from the same hopeless outcome that he knew was his. This donation is building on his work and continuing the hope that a difference can be made for earlier detection and treatments for other patients with pancreatic cancer,” said Judy Hager, his widow, on behalf of the Hager family.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer and is projected to be the second leading cause of death by 2030.

Of the 800 British Columbians who will be diagnosed this year only 10% will live for five years.

“Pancreatic cancer is frequently not diagnosed until an advanced stage and is often resistant to existing treatments. This support allows us to push further into advances in genetic testing and tumour profiling, and work to improve treatment options for the thousands of British Columbians and Canadians afflicted by pancreatic cancer,” said doctors Dan Renouf and David Schaeffer, co-directors of Pancreas Centre BC.

Today’s donation will give Pancreas Centre BC the critical resources to:

Expand its team and attract more world-class specialists to drive innovation in early detection and effective treatment

Provide comprehensive genetic testing and expand hereditary testing to catch cancer sooner for those at the highest risk

Increase the use of genomic tumour profiling to ensure each patient is matched with the best treatment for their disease.

“We are immensely grateful to the Hager family for furthering our research and fuelling hope to those facing this disease,” they explained.