Tim Hortons Iceplex, previously known as Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex, at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York. (Visit Rochester)

Following the direction of elected officials, the City of Vancouver is now seeking a consultancy firm to develop a sponsorship and naming rights strategy for municipal assets.

The consultant will create recommended sponsorship, naming rights, and other policy changes to support such a sales strategy. This is part of the broader strategy of generating new ancillary revenues to reduce the pressure on increasing property taxes and user-driven fees.

They will explore opportunities across the City, including facilities under the jurisdiction of the Vancouver Park Board, with the request for proposals specifically noting the $140 million new replacement Vancouver Aquatic Centre facility as a major near-term opportunity. Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2026.

The strategy will also consider existing community and recreational facilities and various components at public parks and beaches, such as concessions and field houses and destination attractions like Van Dusen Botanical Garden, Bloedel Conservatory, and the Stanley Park Railway miniature train.

The civic theatre venues, including the Orpheum Theatre, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and The Playhouse, are listed as assets with untapped sponsorship revenue potential.

The few events directly led by the City could be sponsorable, too, specifically the Polar Bear Swim, Bright Nights in Stanley Park, and Festival of Lights at Van Dusen Botanical Garden.

According to the RFP, the aim is to have the consultant complete all of their work by the third quarter of 2024.

A City staff report in September 2023 suggested this strategy could generate $500,000 in new revenue annually.

In October 2022, Edmonton City Council approved a naming sponsorship rights deal to rename a community centre after Jumpstart, the charitable foundation of Canadian Tire, for a period of 10 years. It was also previously suggested naming rights deals for five Edmonton community centres could generate roughly $500,000 annually.

Jumpstart also previously provided in-kind contributions to the City of Surrey, with the 2019 opening of a new 12,000 sq ft accessible playground at Unwin Park for kids with disabilities. The playground footprint is shaped after Canadian Tire’s triangular logo.

Earlier this year, National Bank partnered with Tennis Canada and Tennis BC to fund and perform major permanent upgrades to the popular tennis courts at Stanley Park — just in time for the National Bank Stanley Park Open.

A year ago, the Vancouver Airport Authority also announced a new naming and sponsorship rights strategy for airport assets, but short of a renaming of Vancouver International Airport.

Additionally, the PNE is seeking sponsors, including a naming rights deal, for its new $104 million, 10,000-seat amphitheatre, which will open in 2026. According to the PNE, there has been significant interest.