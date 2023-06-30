Stanley Park's tennis courts upgraded with funding from National Bank

The popular tennis courts of Stanley Park have received a major overhaul, with funding for the project provided by National Bank in partnership with Tennis Canada and Tennis BC.

Six tennis courts at the public park have been given a new playing surface, along with new posts, nets, court perimeter fencing, gates, and signage.

The work was completed this past spring, and the grand opening celebration was held today, ahead of the facility’s hosting of the National Bank Stanley Park Open from July 8 to 15 — a junior J100 tournament.

“We are very thankful for our partnerships with Tennis BC and Tennis Canada, which led our participation in the National Bank Play Your Court Program,” said Scott Jensen, chair of the Vancouver Park Board, in a statement.

“This grant not only encourages year-round training and play on restored courts, but also gives Vancouver the opportunity to host world-class tournaments locally, like the upcoming National Bank Stanley Park Open.”

In 2022, National Bank launched a $3-million initiative to improve over 100 tennis courts across Canada.

With more Canadians picking up their tennis racquets more often, according to Tennis Canada, there is a growing need for new and improved tennis facilities.

“As an organization, we are committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to play and enjoy the game of tennis,” said Michael Downey, CEO of Tennis Canada.

“Through our partnership with National Bank, we continue to make strides towards creating a more positive playing experience and making tennis even more accessible for all Canadians.”

In 2019, a new universally-accessible public playground in Surrey for kids with disabilities was funded by Canadian Tire, with the entire playing area of the facility shaped after the company’s logo.