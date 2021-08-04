Vancouver’s largest public art festival, the 2021 Vancouver Mural Fest, kicks off its sixth anniversary this week and there are lots to see and do.

Beginning on August 4 and running until August 22, the festival includes over 60 new murals being painted and unveiled in 11 different neighbourhoods all across the city. Discover new public artworks in Mount Pleasant, Cambie Village, Downtown, Edgemont Village, Hogan’s Alley, Marpole, Punjabi Market, River District, South Granville, Strathcona, and the West End.

There are also dozens of in-person and online events to check out, including daily mural tours, public talks and workshops, and over 40 live performances at an open-air, pop-up patio in Mount Pleasant.

To get you ready for the three weeks of fun, here are 5 can’t-miss highlights of the 2021 Vancouver Mural Festival

The Black Strathcona Resurgence Project is a great opportunity to celebrate and learn about Vancouver’s Black culture and community. The multi-year project, led by Curator Krystal Paraboo and Associate Curator Chipo Chipaziwa, spotlights Black storytelling through public murals created in partnership with local Black artists, businesses, and communities.

Begin at the corner of Main & Union (check out the mural story along the Georgia Viaduct and look up and walk around the Hydro station), and then explore the 11 new BSRP murals being created in the Hogan’s Alley neighbourhood during VMF 2021. You can also sign up for the BSRP guided walking tour, enjoy Black music, dance and performance art at the festival’s opening night live performance, then hear from the creators during the BSRP online talks. Learn more and register for BSRP events online.

Start your weekend VMF adventure with an open-air patio party featuring live entertainment, cocktails and of course, brunch! Swing by the VMF Pop-Up Patio presented by Granville Island Brewing on August 7 and 8, August 14 and 15, and August 21 and 22 for DJs, rotating food trucks, and more. Buy tickets in advance online.

The licensed, outdoor venue at Main and 5th in Mount Pleasant also features nightly live shows over the three weeks of the fest, so make sure to visit often to keep the party going!

Blanketing the City IV: Cathedral Square is the first ever semi-permanent public art collaboration between weavers from the three local nations. Created by acclaimed Musqueam artist Debra Sparrow along with master weavers Chief Janice George (Squamish) and Angela George (Tsleil Waututh), Blanketing the City IV has transformed Cathedral Square Park’s giant pillars into 7 awe-inspiring landmark murals. VMF 2021 will also present the documentary film premiere of Weaving The Path, including an online talk with all three artists, the designer and filmmaker.

Wondering how you’re going to see all 60+ murals in the 11 mural neighbourhoods at VMF 2021? The free VMF App has got you covered. It has all artist info, mural locations, curated collections and more for you to plan the perfect festival day.

Plan your itinerary using the VMF App, then jump into an Evo, take Translink, bike or walk to find the amazing artworks around the city. You can also find and learn about over 300 murals around Vancouver using the app, so have fun exploring.

These free, daily tours will give art lovers the chance to learn about VMF’s stunning murals. There are three walking tours to sign-up for: Black Strathcona Tour Presented by Herschel Supply, VMF Foundations Tour presented by Herschel Supply, and Hidden Gems Mural Tour presented by Herschel Supply. Cyclists will also want to register for the BSRP Bike Tour: Exploring Black Public Art Around the City on August 22.

