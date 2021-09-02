These are the five cheapest homes for sale in Vancouver right now

Good news for all the young Vancouverites who are worried they’ll never own a home: it’s possible to find a nice place to live in the city without spending millions of dollars.

Roomvu has gathered several recently listed homes for sale in and around Vancouver that prove just that.

“Living spaces can be wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views,” Roomvu said. “Affordable housing is such a precious gift.”

For those with a little more cash to spend, Roomvu’s round up has some investment-worthy properties, too.

So, whether you’re dreaming of home-ownership or are on the hunt for your next investment, check out five of the cheapest listings in Vancouver below.

0 bedrooms

1 bathroom

This 365-square-foot junior one-bedroom offers courtyard views and has its own balcony. A south-facing corner unit, it’s centrally located near restaurants, shopping, and the Joyce Sky Train station.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This updated West End condo is in the “perfect location,” with Stanley Park, English Bay, Robson, and more at your doorstep. The unit has a great floor plan with no wasted space and lots of natural light. One parking spot and storage are included, but no pets are allowed.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Located on a quiet tree-lined street, this renovated condo is steps from English Bay, the Seawall, and shopping. The unit has an open floor plan and hardwood floors, and is in a friendly, well-maintained building. Parking is $120, and a locker can be rented for $40.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Recent renovations to this bright and spacious unit include a new counter top, kitchen sink, blinds, and a fresh coat of paint. It’s conveniently located near transit, schools, and shopping, but faces north-west, keeping it quiet.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This 600 square-foot unit features updated flooring, a recently renovated bathroom, and beautiful ocean views. It’s located five minutes from the beach, the Seawall, and transit. One parking spot and one locker are included, and long-term rentals are allowed.