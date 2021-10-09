Orca whales spotted next to seaplanes at Vancouver Convention Centre (VIDEO)

Several orca whales were sighted Saturday in and around Coal Harbour, right next to Vancouver Convention Centre’s West Building.

Footage shared with Daily Hive captures the orcas swimming around Harbour Air’s Coal Harbour seaplane terminal, immediately west of the convention centre. Whales are known to occasionally wander into Burrard Inlet, but they are rarely seen this close to the shoreline of the central waterfront in downtown Vancouver.

The individual who spotted the whales says they saw them for at least 15 minutes in front of the convention centre and seaplane dock.

Whoa! Captured by a reader: orca whales were spotted today, swimming at the Coal Harbour seaplane terminal, right next to Vancouver Convention Centre. 🐋 pic.twitter.com/GAqmiTzwyg — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) October 10, 2021

“They eventually crossed over towards Stanley Park towards First Narrows and Burrard Inlet, but they could have gone anywhere,” the spotter told Daily Hive.

“It was possible that they were here for awhile before I spotted them. I was very close to getting a photo and video of them behind the Digital Orca statue at the convention centre itself.”

Daily Hive reached out to Harbour Air, but they were unable to immediately provide a comment.

Just last month, two humpback whales were spotted in Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver, alongside BC Ferries vessels.

And just this past week, a lone beluga whale was seen swimming around Puget Sound in Washington State — a highly unusual sighting, considering belugas are typically known to live in arctic and sub-arctic waters, including areas northwest of Alaska’s pandhandle.