Vancouver's Mobi bike share is expanding to more neighbourhoods

Map of the Shaw by Mobi Vancouver bike share network expansion, September 2022. Dark blue areas represent the existing service area, while light blue represents the latest expansion. (Mobi)

Vancouver’s public bike share network, Mobi by Shaw Go, is expanding in all directions of the city — west, south, and east.

By the end of September 2022, Mobi’s coverage will expand westward to cover nearly all of Kitsilano and a portion of Point Grey — the added area framed by Vine Street to the east, the eastern border of Jericho Beach Park, and up to West 10th Avenue.

Another expansion area covers the Arbutus Greenway’s corridor between the previous boundary at West 16th Avenue and up to West 41st Avenue in Kerrisdale.

Mobi will also expand into the geographical centre of Vancouver — an expansion service area framed by the previous border of West 16th Avenue to the north, Willow Street to the west, 31st Avenue to the south, and Prince Edward Street to the east. This southward expansion covers destinations such as SkyTrain King Edward Station, Queen Elizabeth Park, the Nat Bailey Stadium and Hillcrest Community Centre cluster, and more areas of the Main Street retail strip.

There is also another expansion eastward within the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood — framed by the previous border of Commercial Drive to the west, Adanac Street to the south, and Nanaimo Street to the east.

These four additional service areas are being achieved through 50 new additional bike share stations. As well, Mobi is introducing 500 e-bikes to its system — in addition to its existing fleet of regular bikes.

As of last week, Mobi had reached the halfway point of its progress in expanding the bike share station and fleet network, with an aim to reach full completion by the end of this month.

Upon full completion, Mobi’s total system size will reach 2,500 bikes of all types, and 250 stations, including 30 e-bike stations.