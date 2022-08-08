Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is asking for additional mental health services and criminal justice reform for prolific offenders after the Granville Street machete attack.

On Saturday night, a man with a machete attacked four people inside a rooming house on the Granville Strip, leaving them with life-altering injuries, according to Vancouver police. An officer shot the suspect, and the man is recovering in hospital.

On Sunday, Stewart issued a statement asking for help from the provincial government after two weekends in a row where Vancouver police shot a violent suspect.

“I call upon our partners… to recommit to reforming the justice system, particularly around prolific offenders that endanger public safety, and respond to the dire need for more mental health services,” Stewart said.

“Gaps in our mental health and criminal justice system not only fail our public, but our first responders and partners in law enforcement who are committed to community and public safety despite a lack of critical support to comprehensively address violent offenders.”

We need urgent justice system & health care reform to better support our first responders & prevent dangerous tragedies such as this. Read my statement below for more. #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/UoFV9CLazL — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) August 8, 2022

Stewart also thanked first responders for their swift actions, and said his heart goes out to the families of the victims.

Granville nightclub The Roxy Cabaret has closed as a result of the incident.