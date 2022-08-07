A violent scene on Vancouver’s Granville Street Saturday night has left several people hurt and one person dead.

Reports of a person with a weapon led to a heavy police presence along the entertainment district near Nelson Street around 10:30 pm.

Photos and videos of the incident and its aftermath circulated on social media.

Vancouver Police say the armed suspect was shot by police. Other victims were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time,” VPD said on Twitter, but did not provide further details.

One witness says it appears to have happened inside a single-room occupancy apartment above one of the businesses.

“…Passersby talking about shots fired? I did see one injured man taken away in an ambulance,” one person wrote on Twitter Saturday night.

Big incident down on #GranvilleStreet right now. Lots of @VancouverPD on scene including ERT. Passersby talking about shots fired? I did see one injured man taken away in an ambulance. Whatever happened seems to be over. pic.twitter.com/TYVZZy9ZN3 — Aaron Chapman (@TheAaronChapman) August 7, 2022

The Roxy Cabaret said it was forced to close due to the incident.

“None of our staff nor our patrons were involved in the incident and are all safe,” the nightclub posted on its Facebook page.



Last weekend, one VPD officer was injured, and police shot one suspect in an incident on the Downtown Eastside. This latest incident on Granville Street is the second consecutive weekend with a police-involved shooting in Vancouver.

This is a developing story.