News

Armed suspect killed, several others hurt in violent Granville Street incident

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Aug 7 2022, 4:26 pm
Armed suspect killed, several others hurt in violent Granville Street incident
Submitted/Rakesh Dutt

A violent scene on Vancouver’s Granville Street Saturday night has left several people hurt and one person dead.

Reports of a person with a weapon led to a heavy police presence along the entertainment district near Nelson Street around 10:30 pm.

Photos and videos of the incident and its aftermath circulated on social media.

Vancouver Granville Street incident

Submitted/Rakesh Dutt

Vancouver Police say the armed suspect was shot by police. Other victims were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time,” VPD said on Twitter, but did not provide further details.

One witness says it appears to have happened inside a single-room occupancy apartment above one of the businesses.

Vancouver Granville Street incident Nelson Street

Submitted/Rakesh Dutt

“…Passersby talking about shots fired? I did see one injured man taken away in an ambulance,” one person wrote on Twitter Saturday night.

The Roxy Cabaret said it was forced to close due to the incident.

“None of our staff nor our patrons were involved in the incident and are all safe,” the nightclub posted on its Facebook page.

Last weekend, one VPD officer was injured, and police shot one suspect in an incident on the Downtown Eastside.

This latest incident on Granville Street is the second consecutive weekend with a police-involved shooting in Vancouver.

This is a developing story.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.