If you’re a social media connoisseur, you’ve likely come across the hilarious Gen Z marketing videos that have been taking the internet by storm. Well, it looks like that trend has hit Vancouver.

The Vancouver Maritime Museum recently posted its take on the popular social media video trend, with an incredible video of its sweet staff member Allan slaying the Gen Z script.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Maritime Museum (@vanmaritime)

Starting off strong, the reel showcases Allan in front of the museum, saying, “[the] Vancouver Maritime museum is straight fire, no cap fam.”

The video continues with tons of Gen Z catchphrases describing how great the museum is.

From “we’ve got mad rizz being a national hizzy site” to “our exhibits are lit and bussin’ fo sho,” this reel hit every trend and slang it could.

Perhaps our favourite quote from the video – “see how well put together our whale is, very cutesy, very mindful, very demure.”

Allan, you crushed this trend.