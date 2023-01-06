SkyBox Labs, a video game studio based in BC, has been acquired by a major Chinese tech company, NetEase.

The BC studio is working on major projects like Halo Infinite and the Minecraft universe and supporting development on Fallout 76.

Meanwhile, NetEase has published several major games, the largest of which is likely Diablo Immortal, a mobile version of the popular Blizzard Entertainment franchise.

We reported on SkyBox Labs in the summer of 2022, as it had opened three studio offices in Burnaby and Victoria.

SkyBox was founded in 2011 and has worked with publishers like Xbox Game Studios and Electronic Arts. A spokesperson for NetEase told Daily Hive that SkyBox would continue to operate independently, developing titles in the PC and console space.

Shyang Kong is the co-founder of SkyBox, who seems excited by the news.

“We have built a team of talented individuals who are passionate and creative, and by joining NetEase Games, we will also be able to accelerate our plans to pursue new creative opportunities and enjoy access to world-class operational resources and the full breadth and depth of NetEase’s services so we can scale faster in Canada.”

Did you know BC is a 🌎 leader in Interactive Digital Media?

Today @BrendaBaileyBC, @DigiBC & I visited a few of our world class video game studios. Thanks to @EASPORTS, @skyboxlabs & @PhoenixLabs for hosting us and showcasing remarkable and innovative facilities and projects! pic.twitter.com/k8zssI31ou — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) October 15, 2022

NetEase was founded in 1997 by a Chinese entrepreneur. Over the last few years, the tech company, which has a multi-billion dollar net income, began investing in North American video game companies like Bungie and French developer Quantic Dream.

Simon Zhu, president of global investment and partnerships at NetEase, is thrilled to welcome SkyBox to the company.

“We were impressed with their extensive experience in game development and are great admirers of their past work on some of the world’s leading franchises.”

Following being acquired by NetEase, the BC game studio is expected to add new staff.