"I was shaking": Lottery winner said he checked his ticket seven times

Thirty years of playing the lottery finally paid off for one Ontario man.

Scott Tilley, a Bolton resident, has plenty of reasons to celebrate after his big win.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for over 30 years,” said Tilley, who is now retired. “I play for fun and as a way to pass the time.”

He said that he uses a mix of numbers that represent important dates.

“I use numbers that consist of family birthdays,” he said.

Tilley had a ticket for the August 27 Lotto 6/49 draw and decided to check the ticket the following morning. That’s when he learned that he had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order and had won $100,000.

“I was shaking – I couldn’t believe the number I was seeing,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I checked the ticket at least seven times to make sure I wasn’t seeing things!”

Tilley said he’ll be using the money to pay bills and will be putting some of it towards investments. He also has plans to renovate his home.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton.