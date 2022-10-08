A recent Ontario lottery winner thought she had won a little over three hundred dollars until she checked her ticket again.

Susan Gray, a Mississauga resident, is no stranger to playing the lottery — she’s been playing for the past 15 years.

Gray had purchased a ticket for the September 20, 2022, Lotto Max draw and asked her husband to scan her ticket using the OLG App.

“At first he thought I won $333 because he didn’t have his glasses on,” she said. “I thought it was more, but it didn’t sink in yet.”

But something made her check the ticket again.

“We checked some other tickets and went back to this one – it clicked the second time we checked it!”

But this time the couple realized that she didn’t win $333 — she actually won a Max Millions prize worth $333,333.40.

“My husband and I will enjoy the freedom of retirement with this money,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “The rest will be used to pay bills and to complete some home renovations.”

Gray, who works in retail, said that the money gives her peace of mind.

“I never dreamt this would be my reality,” Susan said. “I plan to make the most of every penny.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore on Argentia Road in Mississauga.