Lottery winner saw someone won in his city and then found out it was him

A Saskatchewan man who won the lottery was in for a big surprise after seeing someone in his city won big, later finding out he was the winner.

Sean Sinclair of Saskatoon was dealt a winning hand when he matched all five cards drawn for the September 16 nightly POKER LOTTO draw and took home a windfall of $100,000.

Sinclair purchased his ticket in Saskatoon on the day of the draw and went online the following day, noticing that someone in the city had won.

“The numbers looked familiar, and I thought, ‘No way!’” he recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). Sinclair immediately went to his truck to grab his ticket to see if he was the winner.

“When I saw the numbers, I thought, ’You’ve got to be kidding!’” He laughed as he claimed his prize. “I was just in shock. It didn’t seem real.”

Sinclair told the WCLC he then returned to the same store later that day where he confirmed his win by scanning it on the self-checker.

He has a few ideas for his windfall, like buying a new smoker and maybe doing some renovations in his basement.

He purchased his ticket from the Co-op Gas Bar at 311 Circle Drive SW in Saskatoon.