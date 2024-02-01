NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Bowling alley and 15-person hot tub not enough to sell Vancouver mansion

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 1 2024, 6:39 pm
The Partners Real Estate

A Vancouver luxury mansion that has been on the market for months has a built-in bowling alley, among other eye-popping features.

Something else that’s eye-popping is the price tag, which comes in at a whopping $17,800,000.

That’s a discount compared to how much the mansion was listed for in 2022.

Daily Hive included this bowling alley-equipped mansion in a roundup of the most expensive listings in 2022 when 2929 Mathers Avenue was listed for $19,900,000.

BC Assessment has the home value pegged at $16,172,000, with the building actually valued at $9,671,000, which is higher than the land value of $6,501,000. You don’t usually see that with Vancouver homes, where land value is typically king.

At a sizeable 16,245 sq ft, you might get lost in this Vancouver luxury mansion.

vancouver luxury mansion

WTF? (The Partners Real Estate)

The luxurious 10-bedroom and 12-bathroom mansion has been on the market for 77 days and was previously sold on New Year’s Eve in 2010. The home is now 31 years old, but you wouldn’t know it based on its condition.

vancouver luxury mansion

Do you have one kitchen in your apartment? Big deal. (The Partners Real Estate)

This home features two gourmet kitchens, a 20-foot high curved glass wine wall that can hold 1,500 bottles and even a wood-fired pizza oven!

The Partners Real Estate

The Partners Real Estate

The luxurious theatre room will make you the most famous person in your friend group, assuming you have an extra $18 million.

Wait, you don’t have $18 million lying around? (The Partners Real Estate)

Sotheby’s International told Daily Hive that the luxury real estate market is doing fairly well, so it’s interesting that a luxury home like this, with so many amenities, hasn’t found a buyer.

If you did have $18 million lying around, could you see yourself putting it into a home like this? Let us know in the comments.

Check out the full listing here.

