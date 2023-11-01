NewsReal EstateUrbanized

This $9M luxury condo for sale in Vancouver is giving "Selling Sunset" vibes

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Nov 1 2023, 11:24 pm
This $9M luxury condo for sale in Vancouver is giving "Selling Sunset" vibes
Engel & Volkers Vancouver

Living in Vancouver can be a dream, but with millions of dollars, that dream can be even sweeter with a luxurious space to call home. We took a peek inside one of the city’s most opulent condos for sale, and it could be yours for the cool price of $9 million.

Two is often better than one, and that’s true of this listing. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo was originally two condos but has been merged into one for optimal living space.

Listed by Engel & Volkers, the “penthouse on the ground” will have you feeling like you’re living in an episode of Selling Sunset.

While it might not be the city’s most expensive condo, it boasts a modern and cozy style and is just steps away from English Bay Beach and Stanley Park in the city’s highly desirable West End.

​​

The real estate group calls the 4250 sq ft condo at 102 2015 Beach Avenue a piece of timeless architecture.

Vancouver luxury apartment

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

This two-storey condo features its own woodstove and gourmet chef’s kitchen with a separate pantry. Perfect for entertaining or creating unique meals.

vancouver luxury home

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

But that’s not all.

vancouver luxury homr

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

The condo has two vast garden terraces and two balconies providing panoramic views of the English Bay beachfront.

vancouver luxury aprartment

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

With a claw foot tub, you can enjoy a soak while admiring the California-esque ambiance of the neighbourhood.

vancouver luxury apartment

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

There is also a bright and spacious entertainment space to chill out in.

vancouver luxury apartment

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

There is a modern yet cozy reading room that would be any bookworm’s dream.

Vancouver luxury apartment

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

With a $1,800,000 downpayment, you’d be looking at mortgage payments of $48,402, more than some people make in a year.

 

How long would you have to save up to attempt to make a bid on this home?

Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop