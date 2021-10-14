Where to get a PCR COVID-19 test in Metro Vancouver
The US is set to open its land border to fully vaccinated Canadians next month, and would-be day-trippers need to remember to book a COVID-19 PCR test to re-enter Canada at the end of their visit.
Canadians coming home need to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 that’s less than 72 hours old. People going on short trips are allowed to take the PCR test before they leave to save the hassle of finding one in the US.
COVID-19 tests for people who are sick or close contacts of COVID-19 cases are covered by the BC government, but people who want to get tested for travel purposes have to pay out of pocket.
Luckily, the BC Centre for Disease Control has identified several testing centres in the Lower Mainland that allow travellers to pay for a test before their trip.
The cheapest ones cost $180 plus tax at IME Clinic and Integrated Wellness Medical Centre. But check out the whole list for something close to home:
24/7 Testing
This mobile service brings a COVID-19 PCR test to your door. Available in Metro Vancouver, Kelowna, Nanaimo, and Victoria. Prices vary depending on how far staff have to travel. Results typically come back in 24 to 36 hours.
A+ Travel Tests
This Kerrisdale clinic is open seven days a week and offers travel-related PCR tests for $198, including taxes. The average turnaround time is 24 hours. Same-day results are available for an additional charge.
Address: 2105 West 40th Avenue, Vancouver
Ace Travel Clinic
This clinic has two locations in downtown Vancouver near Robson Square and Chinatown. PCR tests cost $280 plus tax, and turnaround time is between 12 and 24 hours.
Addresses:
777 Hornby Street, Vancouver
118 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Bon Voyage Medical
This clinic offers PCR tests starting at $190, with results delivered by 11 pm the next day.
Addresses:
1161 The High Street, Unit 2, Coquitlam
3111 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond (located inside the Fairmont hotel at YVR)
7551 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Care Point Medical Centre – Joyce
PCR tests at this clinic cost $199, including tax. Results are guaranteed within 48 hours and usually are ready by 10 pm the next day. Same-day results are also available for an extra charge.
Address: 5138 Joyce Street, Vancouver
City Centre Urgent Primary Care Centre
This is a walk-in clinic similar to an emergency department.
COVID Travel Vancouver
This clinic prices PCR tests between $195 and $375 plus tax. Results are available in 24 to 48 hours. It also takes walk-in appointments.
Addresses:
Spring Medical Centre, 4453 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Fleetwood Medical Clinic, 306-9014 152 Street, Surrey
Kerrisdale Medical Clinic, 2077 West 42nd Avenue, Vancouver
105-1590 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
CVM Medical Ltd
The base price at this Richmond clinic for a PCR test is $249.
Address: Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport, 8th floor, 7311 Westminster Highway
Elicare Lansdowne Medical Clinic
PCR tests here start at $200. The clinic also has booking services available on WeChat.
Address: 140-5611 Cooney Road, Richmond (Service Canada 1st Floor)
FastTest
This organization prides itself on delivering results in as little as 12 hours — for a $350 plus tax fee.
Addresses:
900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
4588 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Lougheed Town Centre, 101-9855 Austin Avenue, Burnaby
Morgan Crossing, 130-15850 26th Avenue, Surrey
London Station, 10348 King George Highway, Surrey
IME Clinic
This South Vancouver clinic offers PCR tests starting at $180 plus tax.
Address: 6408 Main Street
Integrated Wellness Medical Centre
This clinic markets itself as being affordable and offers PCR tests for $180 plus tax.
Address: A120-2099 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
Iridia Medical
PCR tests here cost $185 plus tax, and results are delivered by 4 pm the next day.
Address: 206-1755 West Broadway, Vancouver
Live Well Medical Centre
This Richmond clinic does PCR tests for $199 plus tax.
Address: 160-8980 No. 3 Road, Richmond
London Drugs
This BC-based pharmacy chain offers asymptomatic PCR COVID-19 testing at select locations for $249 plus tax in partnership with FastTest.
Locations:
Dunbar: 4588 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
London Station: 10348 King George Highway, Surrey
Lougheed Town Centre: 101-9855 Austin Avenue, Burnaby
Morgan Crossing: 130-15850 26th Avenue, Surrey
New Westminster: 555-6th Street, New Westminster
Loyal Medical Clinic
PCR tests cost $225 plus tax here. Turnaround is usually within 24 hours.
Address: 112-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Midtown Medical Clinic
This clinic offers PCR tests for $190 plus tax, and they’re approved for travel to Hawaii. Rushed results are available for an extra charge.
Address: 130-8780 Blundell Road, Richmond
Onsite Immunization and Wellness
Mobile PCR tests in Metro Vancouver starting at $285, including tax.
Sky Medical Clinic
This clinic offers PCR tests for $235, with results delivered in 24 to 48 hours.
Address: 305-1160 Burrard Street
Travel Medicine & Vaccination Centre
This clinic offers COVID-19 tests at its Langley location.
Address: 20255 Fraser Highway, Langley
Travel Safe Immunization
PCR results from this Kitsilano clinic are available in 24 to 48 hours.
Address: 420-2184 West Broadway
Whitecap RSC Medical
This service offers PCR testing at YVR airport but is not approved for trips to Hawaii or China.
Address: YVR Airport at 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond