“Blend of past and present”: Unique $2M Vancouver loft built inside a church for sale

Dec 3 2023, 10:38 pm
“Blend of past and present”: Unique $2M Vancouver loft built inside a church for sale
A charming loft in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant is on the market, and it’s one of the most unique homes you’ve probably seen in a while, as it was built in a church.

The Romanesque Revival Cathedral was built in 1909, but in 1994 this landmark church was converted into five units. 

Now, one of those units is for sale, and Vancouver realtor Adam Bell got a look inside the beautiful home. 

In a video shared on social media, he shows the luxurious improvements the owners added to the space “while keeping the heritage features.”

 

The listing agent, Marco Dehghani with Engel & Völkers Vancouver, explained further that the unit was fully renovated in 2018, “it offers a perfect blend of past and present. Located in the heart of Mt. Pleasant. This masterpiece demands your attention and must be seen.”

The home’s most intriguing features include the dining area inside the northern turret, 18-foot ceilings, the kitchen’s Italian cabinetry, and a skylight. 

This two-bedroom and two-bath loft is listed at $2.198 million and is located near E 10th Avenue and Quebec Street. 

