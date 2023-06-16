Views for days! Breathtaking $9.5M penthouse for sale in Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

A multimillion-dollar penthouse in downtown Vancouver is on the market and while this lavish listing might catch your eye, if you’re afraid of heights this might not be the place for you.

The cost of being king or queen of the castle doesn’t come cheap: the four-bedroom condo at Pacific and Hornby is listed for a cool $9.5 million, making it among the most expensive condos on the market in Vancouver.

Adam Bell, a local realtor and Daily Hive contributor, recently took a tour of the home and can attest that as “good-looking as the apartment is, the Burrard Inlet is the eyecatcher.”

The views are perfect for entertaining guests in this opulent two-storey home, and the benefit of a penthouse is few others can compete with your sunset-watching spot.

Built in 2021, the entire condo is 2,773 square feet, which is well above what studio-living Vancouverites are experiencing.

It’s a huge place inside and out. Not only are the mountains breathtaking from the balcony, but the 1,025-square-foot outdoor living space also includes a rooftop deck, which provides “maximum natural light and spectacular views,” according to the listing.

Along with a state-of-the-art kitchen, residents can enjoy luxurious amenities like a 24-hour concierge, a well-equipped fitness centre, and a landscaped and illuminated terrace with an outdoor cooking and dining area.

There are 3.5 baths, a laundry and media room, and hardwood oak flooring throughout.

Plus, for our unseasonably hot weather, the future owner will benefit from the efficient heating & A/C, and a Sub-Zero fridge.

