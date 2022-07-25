Vancouver is set to be hit by the hottest weather of the year so far and you’ll be able to find some relief as Kits Pool will soon reopen.

Kits Pool is set to reopen ahead of the BC Day long weekend on July 30 after being closed since January, barring any last-minute weather disasters.

While the pool won’t be opening during the hottest periods of the incoming heatwave, it’s still expected to feel like the low 30s this weekend when the pool is set to open.

The pool sustained “significant damage” in a storm that occurred on January 7.

Peter Fox, the manager of recreation services for the Vancouver Park Board, says the storm was “unlike anything we’ve experienced before.”

He says a huge storm surge sucked up water from the ocean creating huge waves that flooded the pool and the deck.

The good news is there don’t seem to be any delays in the reopening. The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation website states that in order for the pool to reopen, the repairs require “one week of consistently dry weather for the sealant to cure.”

With Vancouver seeing no shortage of dry weather in recent weeks it should be all systems go for a weekend pool party.

It’s happening! Kits pool is filled. pic.twitter.com/RPn31d8hsq — Brandon Yan 甄念本 (@CitizenYan) July 21, 2022

Kits Pool is Vancouver’s only saltwater swimming pool.