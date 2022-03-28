Murder charge laid after death of park caretaker in Vancouver

After a “painstaking” investigation, a murder charge has been laid in connection with the death of a park caretaker in Vancouver last year.

In a release, Vancouver police say they arrested a suspect after an investigation into the death of Justis Daniels.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating after one man was killed in the city’s 17th homicide of 2021. Read more: https://t.co/abDKJvI9r5 pic.twitter.com/9f46K16ZHY — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) December 12, 2021

“After a painstaking review of all evidence, investigators identified a 51-year-old suspect. He was arrested without incident Saturday afternoon and has since been charged with murder.”

Daniels, 77, was discovered dead on December 10, 2021, inside his home on the grounds of Tatlow Park, near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street. The long-time caretaker, who was also a well-known fixture in Kitsilano, had no known enemies. At the time of his killing, there were no suspects and no known motive.

“VPD homicide investigators have worked meticulously for more than three months to gather and analyze evidence obtained from the crime scene and beyond,” says Inspector Dale Weidman, officer in charge of the VPD’s Major Crime Section.

“This crime shocked the community and caused significant anxiety, in part because we could not immediately explain what happened or guarantee there was no on-going public safety risk,” adds Inspector Weidman. “We hope this arrest begins to restore a sense of safety that some had lost, and that more answers will soon be given through the court process.”

After an arrest on Saturday, the BC Prosecution Service has charged Brent Steven White with one count of second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.