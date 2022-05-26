Select outdoor pools in Vancouver have opened for the summer

Warm weather is taking its sweet time to arrive in Vancouver this year, but one hallmark of summer is already here: outdoor pool season.

Two of Vancouver’s flagship outdoor pools, Second Beach and New Brighton, opened for the season on May 21. The first swimmers got their laps in over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Maple Grove and Hillcrest outdoor pools will open for the season on June 15.

Sadly, the popular Kitsilano Pool was damaged during a winter storm and may not open this season because of the repairs needed.

Swimmers won’t need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to visit the pool this year, unlike last summer.

Tickets for swimming are available on the City of Vancouver’s website, where online reservations are recommended but not required. Purchasing a Flexipass from the City gets users admission to all pools, gyms, and fitness facilities for the duration of the pass’ period.

The fee for swimming at Second Beach and New Brighton this year is $6.66 plus tax. There’s also an online reservation fee of $0.89.

The Victoria Day long weekend also marked the annual launch of lifeguards at Vancouver beaches. Lifeguards will work until the Labour Day weekend at English Bay, Jericho, Kitsilano, Locarno, Second, Third, Spanish Banks, Trout Lake, and Sunset beaches.