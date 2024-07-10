Wild video shows live eels spilling out onto Canadian airport tarmac

A shocking video shared online shows eels falling onto the tarmac at a Canadian airport.

The shocking footage was shared on X and has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

A spokesperson at Vancouver International Airport informed Daily Hive that the incident occurred on July 7 and was related to a shipment of live eels.

“A shipment of live eels was spilled onto the apron surface while ground handlers were unloading an aircraft at YVR,” said Tanya Crowell, communications specialist with YVR.

“The live eels were collected and repackaged safely.”

If creepy crawlies like snakes give you the ick, you probably shouldn’t press play on this video:

Meanwhile in Vancouver 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/DzkElldXEP — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 10, 2024

In the video, you can hear someone screaming in the background, and we can’t necessarily blame them.

When the video begins, you can see around 20 eels on the apron surface of the Canadian airport before more spill out from the container they were being kept in.

YVR informed Daily Hive that Air Canada operated the flight, so we contacted the airline for more information.

In response, Air Canada told Daily Hive that a shipment of eels arrived in YVR from Toronto.

“The container accidentally spilled during unloading, allowing some of the eels to escape.”

Air Canada added that it was in contact with the customer.

