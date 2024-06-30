10 places hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this July

We are moving past the half way mark of 2024. So for those wanting to pick up a side-gig or shift careers, the time is now.

Thankfully, there are hundreds of job listings and some opportunities pay pretty well.

Here are 10 places with some awesome gigs up for grabs this July:

City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city which require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Vacant jobs on through the City of Vancouver right now, include everything from community arts programmer, aquatic leader, senior library public service associate, and even FIFA World Cup 26 Vancouver operations manager.

For a full listing of jobs and to apply, click here.

Deloitte recently released its list of Canada’s best-managed companies for 2024, and if you’re looking for a new career path, you’re in luck because one the BC workplaces on the list is hiring.

Global Container Terminals, the largest majority-owned port container operator has two current openings:

A Deltaport Ship Planner pays around $109,000 annually and a Terminal Support Specialist pays $38.59 an hour.

Relevant and related work experience is needed for these jobs so check out the company’s career site for more information.

Rideshare driver

Both Uber and Doordash are hiring part-time drivers.

If you’ve been eyeing this job, now might be a good time for you to take the leap as the BC government recently announced that finalized regulations to improve the wage and labour conditions of app-based ride-hailing and delivery workers are now imminent.

The new regulations will come into effect on September 3, 2024, applying to those who work on apps such as Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, SkiptheDishes, DoorDash, and others. The new regulations will set a minimum wage for engaged time and a minimum per-km vehicle allowance to compensate workers for their vehicle operating costs. Bank of Montreal BMO is the 8th largest bank in North America by assets. With a customer base of 13 million people, this is a big company with lots of room for growth! Some of the jobs on offer in Metro Vancouver include financial planner, personal banking associates, creative specialist, credit analyst and many more. See a full list of jobs currently on offer here. Vancouver Coastal Health Your background might not be in healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t for you. Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population, is hiring for various roles in communities. You can find nursing jobs and clinical and administrative support jobs all here.

Young Canadians looking for work experience will have many job options this summer. A government initiative aims to connect job seekers and companies to fill several job openings.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) aims to help youth, particularly “those facing barriers to employment,” gain experience and develop skills that will help them in the future. Over 70,000 summer jobs are available in the not-for-profit, public, and private sectors.

However, those interested need to apply soon –companies are hiring now until July 22.

If you want to gain experience and earn some extra cash this summer, visit the Job Bank website. To be eligible, you must be between 15 and 30 years old on the job’s start date and have a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN). You must also be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or have been granted refugee status in Canada.

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Artists, engineers and producers at Sony Pictures Imageworks are responsible for creating visually stunning animations for films like Spider-Man, Smurfs, and Castaway.

If you’ve dreamed of using your skills to create stunning works of art, luckily there are plenty of jobs listed in Vancouver.

Jobs have been posted for animators, lighters, FX artists, and modelers, among many other gigs.

Check out the full list of opportunities here.

Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica, a Vancouver-born global phenomenon of a brand, is hiring.

Positions vary regarding experience and education required, but most jobs pay well and come with great benefits and bonuses. Jobs that stood out to us include the remote GEC educator position which is mainly searching for someone with a year’s experience in customer service and who can work from home. The pay range for this job is between $17.40 to $23.77 an hour and a target bonus of an additional $2.50 an hour is possible. There are other GEC educator positions offered around Metro Vancouver at storefronts. Other jobs Lululemon is hiring for a facilities lead, warehouse operations supervisor, and product manager. There are more than 100 jobs listed on the Lululemon site. Check them out here.

TransLink If you’re looking for a job that pays, TransLink is hiring to fill dozens of roles and help with SkyTrains, buses and even Transit Police. And many of the roles pay amazingly well. There are dozens of job postings on the TransLink career page. While many jobs require some substantial experience, there are some roles like serviceperson trainee that don’t have an extensive list of qualifications. Aritzia The Canadian fashion brand is hiring to fill about 20 jobs in BC. One of the most exciting jobs for folks in Vancouver is the season associate role as Aritzia looks to hire about 1,200 people to help with the Aritzia Warehouse Sale. Folks can drop by for a meeting with the hiring team on Friday, July 12 or Saturday, July 13 from 11 am to 5 pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building. There are also full-time and part-time gigs available as the company looks to hire retail associates for many of its BC locations. Check out the full list of jobs here